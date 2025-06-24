Left Menu

Justice Served: Harsh Sentences in 2011 School Election Murder Case

A sessions court in West Bengal's Hooghly district delivered a death sentence and life imprisonments for a 2011 murder during a school committee election. Baladev Pal faces the death penalty, while 18 others received life sentences for killing Nayeemuddin Sheikh. The case will likely face an appeal in Calcutta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:39 IST
A sessions court in West Bengal's Hooghly district has issued severe sentences for a murder case dating back to 2011. The violent incident, which occurred during a school committee election, resulted in the death of Nayeemuddin Sheikh.

On Tuesday, the Arambagh additional district and sessions judge sentenced Baladev Pal to death, determining his actions fell within the rarest of rare category. Meanwhile, 18 others received life imprisonment. The court's decision aligns with the state prosecutor's push for maximum punishment.

Sheikh's widow, who lodged the complaint against 30 individuals, expressed contentment with the verdict. However, defense attorneys indicated plans to contest the conviction in the Calcutta High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

