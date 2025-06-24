Left Menu

Former President Yoon Faces Arrest: South Korea's Democracy Tested

South Korea's special prosecutor requested an arrest warrant for ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol amid escalating probes into his failed martial law attempt. Released earlier on technicalities, Yoon faces obstruction charges and accusations of an insurrection plot. His legal team awaits a proper summons before responding.

South Korea's special prosecutor has stepped up efforts to bring former President Yoon Suk Yeol to justice, requesting a court to issue an arrest warrant. This request comes as investigations intensify around Yoon's failed attempt to impose martial law, a move that had already led to his arrest in January.

The protracted investigation is part of efforts to maintain South Korea's democratic principles, eroded by Yoon's alleged insurrection. The martial law bid shocked a nation that prides itself on its democratic progress post-military dictatorship. The latest charge against Yoon, obstruction, underscores the serious nature of the case.

Appointed by liberal President Lee Jae-myung, who came to power after Yoon's ousting, the special prosecutor's team faces the challenge of pressing multiple charges against Yoon. The former president claims his actions were necessary to protect democracy, sparking significant national debate.

