Ukraine's Desperate Call for Aid Amid Increasing Civilian Casualties

At least 16 civilians were killed and nearly 100 injured in Ukraine due to Russian military attacks. As Ukraine continues to face relentless shelling, President Zelenskyy seeks Western military aid during a NATO summit. Meanwhile, Ukraine retaliates with drone attacks targeting Russian areas.

At least 16 civilians have lost their lives, and roughly 100 others have sustained injuries in Ukraine as a result of aggressive assaults by Russian military drones, missiles, and artillery. This stark report unfolded on Tuesday when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought to solidify additional Western military aid for the ongoing defense against Russia's incursion.

The relentless Russian strikes on civilian areas have defined much of the war, now in its fourth year, resulting in over 12,000 Ukrainian civilian fatalities, United Nations data shows. Ukraine has reciprocated with long-range drone assaults on Russian territories, impacting residential districts.

At the NATO summit in The Hague, Zelenskyy aimed to secure further military commitments, crucial for offsetting the depletion of previous U.S. supplies. Meanwhile, fresh attacks, including a ballistic missile strike in Dnipro, heightened the devastating impact, while Russian air defenses reportedly downed 20 Ukrainian drones overnight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

