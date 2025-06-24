Europe's Defense Awakening: A New Era

In response to Russia's war against Ukraine, Europe has embarked on a significant transformation in its defense strategies, as declared by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. She highlighted the need for the continent to persist in innovation and financial commitments to address these challenges.

The European security landscape is undergoing a profound tectonic shift, according to von der Leyen, who addressed the press prior to a pivotal two-day alliance summit in The Hague. She remarked that actions that seemed implausible just a year ago are now being realized.

Europe has awakened to the demands of defense strategies, and the forthcoming summit aims to set unprecedented new spending targets for NATO allies, signifying a historic evolution in defense policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)