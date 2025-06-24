Karnataka's Housing Minister Responds to Corruption Allegations

In response to corruption allegations concerning the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) housing scheme, Karnataka Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has dismissed the claims and urged for a thorough investigation. The accusations, made by ruling Congress MLA B R Patil, involve bribes reportedly taken from poor families seeking housing.

Khan, countering Patil's allegations, stated that he had already initiated a probe to investigate the claims. He emphasized the absence of any evidence indicating corruption involving himself or other officials, noting that local Panchayats, not MLAs, are responsible for selecting housing beneficiaries.

Amid criticism towards the central government's GST policy on housing grants, Khan highlighted the financial strain it places on state and beneficiaries. Opposition parties, including BJP and JD(S), have seized on the controversy, demanding Khan's resignation and a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)