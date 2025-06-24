Tragic Family Rift: Daughter Allegedly Kills Mother Over Love Dispute
A minor girl allegedly murdered her mother, who opposed her relationship with an adult boyfriend. Police found the woman dead with apparent strangulation marks. A complaint led to a murder case. Initial investigations point toward the involvement of the girl, her boyfriend, and his minor brother.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-06-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 18:02 IST
- Country:
- India
A minor girl and her boyfriend are prime suspects in the murder of the girl's mother, who reportedly opposed their relationship, according to police reports on Tuesday.
Authorities received an emergency call late Monday, discovering the 38-year-old woman dead in her residence with multiple injuries, including strangulation marks.
The victim's sister filed a complaint leading to a murder case. Preliminary investigations suggest the involvement of the girl, her adult boyfriend, and his minor brother. Earlier tensions arose when the girl, who had left home, was returned by police the day before the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- minor
- mother
- girl
- relationship
- police
- boyfriend
- crime
- involvement
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gujarat Police Rescue Child Workers, Arrest Factory Owner
Four passengers killed, six injured after falling off moving train in Maharashtra's Thane district: Police.
Three persons feared dead after several passengers fall off train in Maharashtra's Thane district: Police.
Constable Protests Bengaluru Police Suspension Amid Political Unrest
Meghalaya Police to Take Custody of Bereaved Widow in Ghazipur Case