Left Menu

Tragic Family Rift: Daughter Allegedly Kills Mother Over Love Dispute

A minor girl allegedly murdered her mother, who opposed her relationship with an adult boyfriend. Police found the woman dead with apparent strangulation marks. A complaint led to a murder case. Initial investigations point toward the involvement of the girl, her boyfriend, and his minor brother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-06-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 18:02 IST
Tragic Family Rift: Daughter Allegedly Kills Mother Over Love Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A minor girl and her boyfriend are prime suspects in the murder of the girl's mother, who reportedly opposed their relationship, according to police reports on Tuesday.

Authorities received an emergency call late Monday, discovering the 38-year-old woman dead in her residence with multiple injuries, including strangulation marks.

The victim's sister filed a complaint leading to a murder case. Preliminary investigations suggest the involvement of the girl, her adult boyfriend, and his minor brother. Earlier tensions arose when the girl, who had left home, was returned by police the day before the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025