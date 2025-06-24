Tragic Family Rift: Daughter Allegedly Kills Mother Over Love Dispute

A minor girl and her boyfriend are prime suspects in the murder of the girl's mother, who reportedly opposed their relationship, according to police reports on Tuesday.

Authorities received an emergency call late Monday, discovering the 38-year-old woman dead in her residence with multiple injuries, including strangulation marks.

The victim's sister filed a complaint leading to a murder case. Preliminary investigations suggest the involvement of the girl, her adult boyfriend, and his minor brother. Earlier tensions arose when the girl, who had left home, was returned by police the day before the incident.

