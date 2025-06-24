Haryana's Crackdown on Auction Intimidation: Ensuring a Safe Bidding Environment

The Haryana government has called on potential bidders to engage in the upcoming liquor vend auctions without fear, promising complete administrative support against threats from miscreants.

Concerned by reports of intimidation, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Sumita Misra, directed police and intelligence agencies to swiftly identify and act against such troublemakers.

The state reassures participants of robust security and zero tolerance for any disruption in the auction process, with strict repercussions for lax enforcement, emphasized in meetings with officials from key districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)