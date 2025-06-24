Haryana's Crackdown on Auction Intimidation: Ensuring a Safe Bidding Environment
The Haryana government assures all liquor vend auction participants of their safety, promising administrative support against threats from miscreants. Measures include identification of intimidators, enhanced security, dialogue with participants, and strict action against any dereliction. Opposition parties have criticized the government's handling of law and order.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-06-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 19:52 IST
- Country:
- India
The Haryana government has called on potential bidders to engage in the upcoming liquor vend auctions without fear, promising complete administrative support against threats from miscreants.
Concerned by reports of intimidation, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Sumita Misra, directed police and intelligence agencies to swiftly identify and act against such troublemakers.
The state reassures participants of robust security and zero tolerance for any disruption in the auction process, with strict repercussions for lax enforcement, emphasized in meetings with officials from key districts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- liquor
- auction
- safety
- security
- intimidation
- bidders
- government
- law and order
- opposition
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Comprehensive Security Measures for Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025
Japanese Stealth Frigate's Australian Mission: Strengthening Security Ties
South Korea and China Forge New Economic and Security Alliance
Hong Kong Tightens Security on 'Yellow Economic Circle' Eateries
BJP govt should go since it has failed to provide security to people of this country: Mamata Banerjee in Bengal assembly.