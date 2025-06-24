Left Menu

Controlled Blast Shakes Damascus: Syrian Forces Detonate Munitions

Syrian forces conducted a training exercise in Damascus, detonating leftover munitions. The controlled explosion, heard city-wide, caused no injuries, according to a security source. A large plume of smoke was noted in the city's western neighborhoods, confirming the presence of the controlled blast on Tuesday evening.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Syrian security forces detonated leftover munitions in the capital city of Damascus during a training exercise, a security source revealed. The explosion echoed through the city, leaving residents on edge.

A source from Syria's General Security Service, which oversees broader security concerns, assured that the blast was controlled and no one was injured in the incident.

Witnesses reported a substantial plume of smoke rising from the western neighborhoods of Damascus just as the noise from the explosion was heard citywide late Tuesday evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

