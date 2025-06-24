Controlled Blast Shakes Damascus: Syrian Forces Detonate Munitions
Syrian forces conducted a training exercise in Damascus, detonating leftover munitions. The controlled explosion, heard city-wide, caused no injuries, according to a security source. A large plume of smoke was noted in the city's western neighborhoods, confirming the presence of the controlled blast on Tuesday evening.
On Tuesday, Syrian security forces detonated leftover munitions in the capital city of Damascus during a training exercise, a security source revealed. The explosion echoed through the city, leaving residents on edge.
A source from Syria's General Security Service, which oversees broader security concerns, assured that the blast was controlled and no one was injured in the incident.
Witnesses reported a substantial plume of smoke rising from the western neighborhoods of Damascus just as the noise from the explosion was heard citywide late Tuesday evening.
