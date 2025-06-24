Left Menu

Punjab Finance Minister Cracks Down on Bureaucratic Delays

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema conducted a surprise inspection of the excise and taxation department in Patiala. He expressed concern about delays in case disposals, considering them as corruption. Cheema emphasized prompt work via the e-office system and took strict actions against unwarranted delays and absenteeism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:23 IST
Punjab Finance Minister Cracks Down on Bureaucratic Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance bureaucratic efficiency, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema conducted an unannounced inspection of the excise and taxation department headquarters in Patiala on Tuesday.

During the inspection, Minister Cheema scrutinized files, reviewed the attendance of officers, and emphasized the need for prompt resolution of official work through the department's e-office system. He remarked that delays would be regarded as a form of corruption.

Underlining the commitment to timely administration, Cheema stated that officers would face consequences for unwarranted delays or unauthorized absences. The minister also highlighted ongoing actions against commercial vehicles evading taxes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025