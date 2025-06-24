Punjab Finance Minister Cracks Down on Bureaucratic Delays
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema conducted a surprise inspection of the excise and taxation department in Patiala. He expressed concern about delays in case disposals, considering them as corruption. Cheema emphasized prompt work via the e-office system and took strict actions against unwarranted delays and absenteeism.
In a bid to enhance bureaucratic efficiency, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema conducted an unannounced inspection of the excise and taxation department headquarters in Patiala on Tuesday.
During the inspection, Minister Cheema scrutinized files, reviewed the attendance of officers, and emphasized the need for prompt resolution of official work through the department's e-office system. He remarked that delays would be regarded as a form of corruption.
Underlining the commitment to timely administration, Cheema stated that officers would face consequences for unwarranted delays or unauthorized absences. The minister also highlighted ongoing actions against commercial vehicles evading taxes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
