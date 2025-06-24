Controversy Surrounds Trump's Judicial Nominee Amid Deportation Scandal

Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, nominated by former President Donald Trump for a judicial position, is embroiled in controversy following allegations of urging attorneys to disregard court orders. The whistleblower complaint, revealed by Reuters, threatens to overshadow Bove's upcoming Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

According to the complaint submitted by former acting deputy director Erez Reuveni, Bove allegedly pressured senior officials in a March meeting to proceed with mass deportations over a weekend, invoking the Alien Enemies Act. The contentious deportations allegedly continued despite court blocks, with Bove purportedly suggesting defying judicial mandates.

Despite the accusations, current Justice Department officials dismiss Reuveni's claims, casting him as a disgruntled ex-employee. As investigations continue, the controversy stirs political tensions, with key figures urging scrutiny of Bove's potential confirmation as a circuit judge.

(With inputs from agencies.)