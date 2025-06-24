Shunning Double Standards: Ajit Doval's Clarion Call Against Terrorism
Ajit Doval urges the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to end double standards against terrorism, implying a reference to Pakistan. Addressing challenges from UN-proscribed groups and cross-border terrorism, he highlights India's mission post-Pahalgam attack and calls for joint international efforts against extremist ideologies.
- Country:
- China
On Tuesday, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Beijing, advocating for a unified global stance against terrorism. He emphasized the need to shun double standards, indirectly referencing Pakistan's alleged complicity in cross-border terrorism.
During the address, Doval expressed grave concerns about ongoing threats from entities like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and ISIS. He advocated for SCO member states to hold accountable the perpetrators, organizers, and financiers of such acts, highlighting India's proactive measures, such as Operation Sindoor, following the Pahalgam attack.
Concluding his address, Doval proposed collaborative SCO initiatives to combat extremist ideologies. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh aims to bolster these discussions in the upcoming SCO meet, aspiring for amplified regional cooperation against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: India’s Global Diplomatic Offensive Against Terrorism
India's Strong Stance: From Silence to Operation Sindoor
RenaissThera Targets Global Obesity Market with Innovative GIPR Drug Discovery
If someone imposes war on us and fosters terrorism, the answer will be surgical air strikes and Operation Sindoor: Adityanath.
The world saw this change during the recent Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh in Dehradun.