Shunning Double Standards: Ajit Doval's Clarion Call Against Terrorism

On Tuesday, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Beijing, advocating for a unified global stance against terrorism. He emphasized the need to shun double standards, indirectly referencing Pakistan's alleged complicity in cross-border terrorism.

During the address, Doval expressed grave concerns about ongoing threats from entities like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and ISIS. He advocated for SCO member states to hold accountable the perpetrators, organizers, and financiers of such acts, highlighting India's proactive measures, such as Operation Sindoor, following the Pahalgam attack.

Concluding his address, Doval proposed collaborative SCO initiatives to combat extremist ideologies. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh aims to bolster these discussions in the upcoming SCO meet, aspiring for amplified regional cooperation against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)