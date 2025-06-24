Left Menu

Shunning Double Standards: Ajit Doval's Clarion Call Against Terrorism

Ajit Doval urges the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to end double standards against terrorism, implying a reference to Pakistan. Addressing challenges from UN-proscribed groups and cross-border terrorism, he highlights India's mission post-Pahalgam attack and calls for joint international efforts against extremist ideologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:02 IST
Shunning Double Standards: Ajit Doval's Clarion Call Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

On Tuesday, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Beijing, advocating for a unified global stance against terrorism. He emphasized the need to shun double standards, indirectly referencing Pakistan's alleged complicity in cross-border terrorism.

During the address, Doval expressed grave concerns about ongoing threats from entities like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and ISIS. He advocated for SCO member states to hold accountable the perpetrators, organizers, and financiers of such acts, highlighting India's proactive measures, such as Operation Sindoor, following the Pahalgam attack.

Concluding his address, Doval proposed collaborative SCO initiatives to combat extremist ideologies. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh aims to bolster these discussions in the upcoming SCO meet, aspiring for amplified regional cooperation against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025