Tragic Fall in Ashok Nagar: A Love Triangle Turns Deadly

A young woman's life came to a tragic end when she succumbed to injuries sustained after allegedly being pushed off a rooftop in northeast Delhi's Ashok Nagar. Authorities confirmed that the suspected perpetrator is known to the victim and have now added murder charges to the existing case.

The police reveal that the victim was involved in a relationship with the accused. Tensions arose when the young woman discovered that the accused was planning to marry another person. Disguised and attempting to conceal his identity, the accused reportedly visited the woman, and a heated altercation ensued, culminating in the fatal fall.

The tragic event has sparked outrage among local residents, who gathered outside the victim's home demanding justice. Authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect using CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts. The victim's family seeks stringent punishment, underscoring the community's demand for stringent justice.

