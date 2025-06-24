Left Menu

Tragic Fall in Ashok Nagar: A Love Triangle Turns Deadly

A 19-year-old woman fell to her death in Ashok Nagar, allegedly pushed by a man known to her. The incident, possibly sparked by relationship tensions, led to murder charges against the accused. Police are actively searching for him while locals demand justice.

Updated: 24-06-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:05 IST
Tragic Fall in Ashok Nagar: A Love Triangle Turns Deadly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young woman's life came to a tragic end when she succumbed to injuries sustained after allegedly being pushed off a rooftop in northeast Delhi's Ashok Nagar. Authorities confirmed that the suspected perpetrator is known to the victim and have now added murder charges to the existing case.

The police reveal that the victim was involved in a relationship with the accused. Tensions arose when the young woman discovered that the accused was planning to marry another person. Disguised and attempting to conceal his identity, the accused reportedly visited the woman, and a heated altercation ensued, culminating in the fatal fall.

The tragic event has sparked outrage among local residents, who gathered outside the victim's home demanding justice. Authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect using CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts. The victim's family seeks stringent punishment, underscoring the community's demand for stringent justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

