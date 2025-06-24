Mumbai Police Nabs Arm Dealer Amidst Bustling City Life

Mumbai Police's crime branch made a significant arrest as they detained 23-year-old Rohit Ramganesh Yadav in Jogeshwari. He was found in possession of two country-made pistols and four live cartridges.

Officials suspect Yadav's involvement with an interstate illegal arms syndicate. The young man's arrest followed a strategic operation based on a tip-off, leading to his capture near Dutt Mandir.

Preliminary investigations suggest Yadav traveled from Uttar Pradesh aiming to sell the weapons in Mumbai. His arrest marks a step forward in tackling organized crime networks within the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)