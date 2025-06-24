Mumbai Police Nabs Arm Dealer Amidst Bustling City Life
Mumbai Police's crime branch apprehended 23-year-old Rohit Ramganesh Yadav with two country-made pistols in Jogeshwari. The Uttar Pradesh native is linked to an interstate arms syndicate. Caught near Dutt Mandir, two pistols and four cartridges were seized. Investigations reveal he aimed to sell the weapons in Mumbai.
Updated: 24-06-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:17 IST
Mumbai Police's crime branch made a significant arrest as they detained 23-year-old Rohit Ramganesh Yadav in Jogeshwari. He was found in possession of two country-made pistols and four live cartridges.
Officials suspect Yadav's involvement with an interstate illegal arms syndicate. The young man's arrest followed a strategic operation based on a tip-off, leading to his capture near Dutt Mandir.
Preliminary investigations suggest Yadav traveled from Uttar Pradesh aiming to sell the weapons in Mumbai. His arrest marks a step forward in tackling organized crime networks within the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
