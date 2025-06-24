Lokayukta Raids Reveal Over Rs 34.9 Crore in Disproportionate Assets
In a series of well-coordinated raids, Lokayukta officials uncovered disproportionate assets totaling Rs 34.9 crore among eight government officers. The search operations spanned multiple locations, revealing significant undisclosed wealth, including land, residential properties, bank balances, and jewellery, raising serious questions about corruption in public offices.
On Tuesday, a sequence of coordinated raids by the Lokayukta uncovered disproportionate assets worth Rs 34.9 crore among eight government officers, according to official reports. This major operation highlights ongoing concerns about corruption within public offices.
The targeted searches were conducted at various locations linked to the accused officers, including residences and workplaces. Among those investigated were Prakash K S, BBMP Executive Engineer in Bengaluru, and Dr. S Pradeep, Associate Research Director in Shivamogga, among others. These findings expose a significant discrepancy between declared incomes and actual assets.
The searches resulted in the discovery of numerous valuable properties, including residential plots, agricultural lands, bank balances, and valuable jewellery, amounting to millions in unreported wealth. This revelation of hidden fortunes calls attention to systemic misconduct and the challenges faced in maintaining transparency and integrity in governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
