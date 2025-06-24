Operation Cyber Scam: Key Arrests in Odisha's Multi-Crore Fraud Case
The CID of Odisha Police arrested three men in connection with cyber fraud cases involving over Rs 7 crore. The accused reportedly duped victims using IPO and OTC trade schemes. Despite initial losses, victims were encouraged to invest more and faced difficulties withdrawing funds, leading to a police complaint.
In a significant breakthrough, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Odisha Police has apprehended three individuals linked to cyber fraud cases spanning two states, an official announced.
Two arrests were made in Maharashtra, where the suspects allegedly defrauded a complainant of more than Rs 6 crore. Another suspect, hailing from Bengaluru, was detained earlier in connection with a Rs 1 crore fraud case, according to the Crime Branch.
The accused, identified as Swapnil Goraksha Dhokale, Azaz Shafiq Shaikh, and Ganesh K Setty, are said to have lured victims into investing in bogus IPO and OTC trading schemes via social media platforms, eventually leading to substantial financial losses for the victims.
