Left Menu

Operation Cyber Scam: Key Arrests in Odisha's Multi-Crore Fraud Case

The CID of Odisha Police arrested three men in connection with cyber fraud cases involving over Rs 7 crore. The accused reportedly duped victims using IPO and OTC trade schemes. Despite initial losses, victims were encouraged to invest more and faced difficulties withdrawing funds, leading to a police complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-06-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 23:15 IST
Operation Cyber Scam: Key Arrests in Odisha's Multi-Crore Fraud Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Odisha Police has apprehended three individuals linked to cyber fraud cases spanning two states, an official announced.

Two arrests were made in Maharashtra, where the suspects allegedly defrauded a complainant of more than Rs 6 crore. Another suspect, hailing from Bengaluru, was detained earlier in connection with a Rs 1 crore fraud case, according to the Crime Branch.

The accused, identified as Swapnil Goraksha Dhokale, Azaz Shafiq Shaikh, and Ganesh K Setty, are said to have lured victims into investing in bogus IPO and OTC trading schemes via social media platforms, eventually leading to substantial financial losses for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025