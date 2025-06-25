Left Menu

Remembering the Resilience: 50 Years Since India's Emergency

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commemorated the 50th anniversary of India's Emergency, highlighting the courage of those who opposed the suspension of fundamental rights. Fadnavis described the period as a 'dark chapter' but praised the determination of political activists who fought to protect democracy despite the challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:21 IST
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the crucial role played by individuals resisting India's Emergency, which began in 1975, in ensuring the survival of the nation's democracy.

Describing the Emergency, imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi, as a 'dark chapter,' Fadnavis remarked on the suspension of fundamental rights and the suppression of institutions during this 21-month period.

Speaking at a commemorative event, Fadnavis lauded the high morale of political activists and opposition leaders who were imprisoned yet remained steadfast in their resolve to safeguard democracy in the country.

