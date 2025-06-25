Left Menu

Mass Repatriation: Afghan Refugees Return Home

Since April 1, over 500,000 Afghan refugees have returned from Pakistan to Afghanistan, according to a Pakistani Interior Ministry report. The phased plan has enabled the repatriation process with improved border facilities. The focus was on refugees with legal status, whose stay in Pakistan expired on July 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:08 IST
According to a Pakistan Interior Ministry report published on Wednesday, more than 500,000 Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan since April 1 this year.

The total includes 562,659 refugees, among them 40,221 holding Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC), who returned after the Pakistani government's phased repatriation plan took effect.

Efforts to facilitate this process have been intensified, seeing enhanced border support for departing refugees. The initial phase targeted Proof of Registration (POR) and ACC holders with the deadline for their stay set for June 30, post which legal actions are anticipated for those exceeding the stay period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

