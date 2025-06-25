Mass Repatriation: Afghan Refugees Return Home

According to a Pakistan Interior Ministry report published on Wednesday, more than 500,000 Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan since April 1 this year.

The total includes 562,659 refugees, among them 40,221 holding Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC), who returned after the Pakistani government's phased repatriation plan took effect.

Efforts to facilitate this process have been intensified, seeing enhanced border support for departing refugees. The initial phase targeted Proof of Registration (POR) and ACC holders with the deadline for their stay set for June 30, post which legal actions are anticipated for those exceeding the stay period.

