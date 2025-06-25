Call for Dignified Medical Care for Shabir Ahmad Shah Gains Momentum

Amid rising concerns, National Conference leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has called upon Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure dignified medical treatment for Shabir Ahmad Shah, an ailing separatist leader detained in Tihar Jail.

Mehdi raised alarms in a letter citing Shah's deteriorating health at the age of 70, urging rights to medical care under humane and legal standards.

The appeal highlights precedents where Indian courts provided house arrest on medical grounds and calls for similar compassion and dignity towards Shah's treatment, amid allegations of harassment and neglect.

(With inputs from agencies.)