Trump Celebrates Unprecedented Ceasefire: A New Era for U.S., Iran Relations

The swift conclusion to the conflict between Iran and Israel drew praise from U.S. President Donald Trump, who highlighted a potential diplomatic relationship with Tehran that would exclude the rebuilding of its nuclear program. Speaking at a NATO summit in The Hague, Trump lauded the collaborative military effort as "a victory for everybody."

Despite the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency's preliminary findings suggesting that Iran's nuclear ambitions might only be delayed by months, Trump dismissed these as "inconclusive" and maintained that significant destruction was achieved. He voiced confidence that Tehran would adopt a diplomatic path rather than attempt to reconstruct its nuclear facilities.

The announcement of the ceasefire brought mixed reactions, with individuals in Iran and Israel voicing both relief and apprehension. While normalcy slowly returns, underlying tensions reveal concerns about future repercussions and a possible tightening of domestic policies in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)