Tragic Rooftop Incident: A Family's Cry for Justice
A 19-year-old girl was allegedly pushed off the rooftop of her house in Delhi by Taufeeq, after an argument ensued regarding his impending marriage to another person. The girl's grieving family demands the death penalty for the accused. Police have arrested Taufeeq and are investigating the incident.
A 19-year-old girl tragically lost her life after falling from the rooftop of her family home in Ashok Nagar, northeast Delhi. The family alleges that she was pushed by 26-year-old Taufeeq, a man with whom she had been in a relationship, following a heated argument about his upcoming marriage.
The parents of the deceased are seeking justice, insisting that Taufeeq receive the death penalty. Surendra, the victim's father, expressed his anguish, saying that only the harshest punishment would suffice. The mother, Kanta, shared her pain, emphasizing the need for her daughter's soul to find peace through justice.
Police arrested Taufeeq, who allegedly disguised himself in a burqa to gain entry into the family home. Authorities are analyzing CCTV footage to piece together the events that led to this grave incident. The victim succumbed to her injuries at the hospital after the fall, and a murder charge has been added to the case as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
