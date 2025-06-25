Left Menu

South Korean Court Denies Arrest Warrant for Ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol in Martial Law Probe

A South Korean court has turned down a request for an arrest warrant for ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol amid an investigation into his attempt to declare martial law. The special prosecutor plans to reissue the warrant if Yoon, who is facing trial for insurrection charges, doesn't comply with summons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:23 IST
South Korean Court Denies Arrest Warrant for Ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol in Martial Law Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A South Korean court has denied a request to issue an arrest warrant against former President Yoon Suk Yeol. This development comes amid a probe into Yoon's efforts to declare martial law, which was short-lived. The decision was reported on Wednesday, as per Yonhap News Agency, citing a special prosecutor.

The Seoul Central District Court and the prosecution office were not immediately available for comment. On Tuesday, South Korea's special prosecutor urged the court to approve an arrest warrant as the investigation into Yoon's alleged actions intensifies. The case revolves around his failed bid to declare martial law in December.

According to a senior investigator from the special prosecutor's team, the warrant was sought on charges of obstruction. The former president has been accused of ignoring summons for questioning. Despite being arrested in January on insurrection charges, Yoon was released after 52 days due to technicalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025