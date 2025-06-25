South Korean Court Denies Arrest Warrant for Ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol in Martial Law Probe

A South Korean court has denied a request to issue an arrest warrant against former President Yoon Suk Yeol. This development comes amid a probe into Yoon's efforts to declare martial law, which was short-lived. The decision was reported on Wednesday, as per Yonhap News Agency, citing a special prosecutor.

The Seoul Central District Court and the prosecution office were not immediately available for comment. On Tuesday, South Korea's special prosecutor urged the court to approve an arrest warrant as the investigation into Yoon's alleged actions intensifies. The case revolves around his failed bid to declare martial law in December.

According to a senior investigator from the special prosecutor's team, the warrant was sought on charges of obstruction. The former president has been accused of ignoring summons for questioning. Despite being arrested in January on insurrection charges, Yoon was released after 52 days due to technicalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)