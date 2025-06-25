Punjab Police Foil Major Terror Plot in Toba Tek Singh
Punjab Police in Pakistan have arrested six suspects alleged to be planning terror attacks, seizing explosives and maps. The arrests took place in Toba Tek Singh. The suspects purportedly intended to attack a mosque and railway station. The CTD claims ties to Indian intelligence, though without providing evidence.
In a significant development, the Punjab Police in Pakistan announced the arrest of six suspects on Wednesday, allegedly involved in plotting terror attacks in the province.
The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police apprehended the suspects in Toba Tek Singh, around 200 kilometers from Lahore, seizing a cache of sensitive materials including detonators and high-grade explosives.
Officials reported that the suspects were targeting strategic locations such as a mosque and the local railway station. While the CTD accused Indian intelligence of involvement, no supporting evidence was provided. Legal proceedings and investigations are underway.
