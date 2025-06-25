Left Menu

Remembering the Dark Days: 50 Years Since India's Emergency

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called attention to the impact of the Emergency on India's democracy, citing attacks on all four pillars of democracy. He reflected on the press censorship and the courageous resistance by media and individuals during this bleak period in Indian history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:44 IST
Remembering the Dark Days: 50 Years Since India's Emergency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Marking the 50th anniversary since the Emergency's imposition, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that all four pillars of democracy were under siege during that time. At a commemorative event in Delhi, he highlighted the censorship and suppression faced by the press.

Vaishnaw criticized the Congress party, reminding them of their role in the historical censorship. He showed a photograph of The Indian Express' 'blank editorial' published as a silent protest against media censorship. He lamented on how basic rights were seized and democracy was overshadowed by dictatorship.

Moreover, the I&B minister praised the courage of those who resisted this suppressive era. His remarks were juxtaposed with Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's attack on the BJP-RSS for their remarks on the Emergency, accusing them of using it as a political agenda decades later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025