Left Menu

Aizawl Cracks Down on Illegal Animal Fights

The Aizawl district administration has banned betting-based animal fights in response to reports of illegal cockfights and dogfights. The Deputy Commissioner's order highlights the violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, warning violators of potential punishment under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:49 IST
Aizawl Cracks Down on Illegal Animal Fights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aizawl district administration announced a ban on betting-based animal fights on Wednesday, following reports of cockfights and dogfights in the Mizoram capital. The move comes as authorities aim to halt illegal gambling practices associated with these events.

Deputy Commissioner Lalhriatpuia issued an order stating that these events attract crowds of 100 to 300 people. The fights contravene section 11 (l)(m)(ii) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which prohibits inciting animals to fight and causing unnecessary harm.

Violators of the order, which takes effect for two months starting June 13, face consequences under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Residents of the Aizawl district are urged not to engage in illegal animal fights during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025