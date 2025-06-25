Aizawl Cracks Down on Illegal Animal Fights

The Aizawl district administration announced a ban on betting-based animal fights on Wednesday, following reports of cockfights and dogfights in the Mizoram capital. The move comes as authorities aim to halt illegal gambling practices associated with these events.

Deputy Commissioner Lalhriatpuia issued an order stating that these events attract crowds of 100 to 300 people. The fights contravene section 11 (l)(m)(ii) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which prohibits inciting animals to fight and causing unnecessary harm.

Violators of the order, which takes effect for two months starting June 13, face consequences under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Residents of the Aizawl district are urged not to engage in illegal animal fights during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)