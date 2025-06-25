Unraveling the Mysteries: The Businessman's Murder and the Recovered Pistol
A country-made pistol linked to the murder of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was recovered by the Meghalaya Police in Indore. The investigation revealed a conspiracy involving Raghuvanshi's wife, Sonam, and her alleged lover. Authorities are diligently compiling evidence to build a strong case against the accused.
The special investigation team of the Meghalaya Police has made a significant discovery in the murder case of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. On Wednesday, officials recovered a country-made pistol from a stream in Indore's Palasia area, believed to be linked to the crime.
This weapon was found after Rs 50,000 in cash had previously been recovered from a vehicle in Indore, further suggesting a deep-rooted conspiracy. The authorities suspect the pistol disappeared along with other belongings from a flat where Sonam, Raghuvanshi's wife and the principal suspect, stayed following the murder.
Adding to the web of intrigue, Sonam, alongside her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha and his associates Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi, have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in the intricate plot that led to Raghuvanshi's death. Evidence continues to be gathered meticulously to cement the case against the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
