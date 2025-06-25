Tragedy in Irapuato: Shocking Mass Shooting Leaves 10 Dead

In a horrific turn of events, a shooting in the city of Irapuato, Mexico, claimed the lives of at least 10 people on Tuesday night, including several children. The violent act occurred during a religious celebration, adding another layer of tragedy.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum labeled the event as an appalling multiple homicide during her Wednesday morning press conference. Meanwhile, security forces have been mobilized to capture the culprits behind the attack. A statement from local authorities confirmed that preliminary data shows 10 fatalities and several injuries.

The attorney general's office of Guanajuato, where the incident took place, expressed condolences to the victims' families and condemned the violence. Irapuato's local government vowed to stand in solidarity with all those affected by this cowardly crime.

