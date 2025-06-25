Forensics and Outrage: The Pursuit of Justice in Nadia District

Forensic experts have stepped in to gather crucial evidence following a bomb explosion that tragically claimed a young girl's life during a celebratory procession in West Bengal's Nadia district. The incident, which occurred on June 23, has sparked outrage as law enforcement races to identify all involved.

Sabina Yasmin, the grieving mother of 13-year-old victim Tamanna Khatun, has made headlines for rejecting financial compensation from Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir. Her demands are clear: she seeks no monetary settlement, only the swift arrest of those responsible for her daughter's death.

The investigation has already led to five arrests, with police actively pursuing more suspects. While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for rigorous legal action, local and political discussions emphasize the need for justice and accountability in the face of such brutal acts of violence.

