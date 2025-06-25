Left Menu

Forensics and Outrage: The Pursuit of Justice in Nadia District

In West Bengal's Nadia district, forensic experts collected evidence from a bomb explosion site that killed a minor girl during a bypoll procession. The victim's mother, Sabina Yasmin, rejected compensation and demanded swift justice. Five arrests have been made, and law enforcement continues its investigation.

Kolkata | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:05 IST
Forensics and Outrage: The Pursuit of Justice in Nadia District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Forensic experts have stepped in to gather crucial evidence following a bomb explosion that tragically claimed a young girl's life during a celebratory procession in West Bengal's Nadia district. The incident, which occurred on June 23, has sparked outrage as law enforcement races to identify all involved.

Sabina Yasmin, the grieving mother of 13-year-old victim Tamanna Khatun, has made headlines for rejecting financial compensation from Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir. Her demands are clear: she seeks no monetary settlement, only the swift arrest of those responsible for her daughter's death.

The investigation has already led to five arrests, with police actively pursuing more suspects. While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for rigorous legal action, local and political discussions emphasize the need for justice and accountability in the face of such brutal acts of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

