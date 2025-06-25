Operation Sindoor: A Beacon of India's Self-Reliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 48th PRAGATI meeting, spotlighted the significance of Operation Sindoor as a symbol of India's growing self-reliance in the defense sector. The review emphasized the importance of integrating state and central government efforts to drive efficient governance and implement infrastructure projects timely.

Modi commended the initiatives from various departments and states that contribute to India's defense capabilities, stressing their strategic impact and capacity to propel innovation. He reviewed key projects in sectors like mines, railways, and water resources, which are crucial for public welfare and economic advancement.

In his remarks on healthcare, Modi stressed the urgency of developing infrastructure to ensure equitable healthcare access, especially in underserved regions. He urged officials to adopt a results-driven approach to improve lives and economic output, focusing on timely project execution and inter-agency coordination.