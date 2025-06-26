Left Menu

Thailand Tightens Cannabis Control Amid Controversy

Thailand is intensifying its control over cannabis by restricting sales to those with prescriptions. The move follows public concerns about cannabis's availability to children and addiction. The Health Ministry aims to reclassify cannabis buds as controlled, facing both political resistance and advocacy group opposition.

Thailand Tightens Cannabis Control Amid Controversy
Thailand is taking steps to tighten its control over cannabis amid growing concerns about its availability to the general public and rising addiction rates. The government has announced a ban on cannabis sales to individuals without prescriptions, in a bid to curb its easy access and address public health concerns.

Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin has signed an order reclassifying cannabis buds as a controlled herb, signaling a regulatory shift from the country's past decriminalization stance in 2022. This comes amid reports of increased cannabis smuggling and addiction, prompting a reevaluation of current policies.

The decision has sparked tension within Thailand's political landscape, with advocacy groups planning protests against the new regulations. Critics argue that the move is politically driven, while the government maintains its commitment to addressing drug-related issues and safeguarding public health.

