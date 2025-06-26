Rapid Rescue: Thane Girl Safe After 24-Hour Ordeal
A four-year-old girl, kidnapped near her home in Thane district, Maharashtra, was successfully rescued within 24 hours in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. An unknown individual abducted her, prompting an extensive police effort. With the aid of CCTV and local police, the child was safely recovered and the suspect apprehended.
- Country:
- India
A swift rescue operation resulted in the safe return of a four-year-old girl who had been abducted from her home in Thane, Maharashtra. Within just 24 hours, police located the girl in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, following intense efforts involving CCTV analysis and cooperation with local police.
The incident began when an unidentified person kidnapped the child near her residence in Badlapur (West) around 1 pm on Tuesday. Her worried parents promptly reported the case to the police, who immediately registered a kidnapping case and launched a thorough investigation.
Senior inspector Anil Thorve confirmed the arrest of a 25-year-old suspect but noted that the motive remains unclear. The police continue to investigate as the rescued child and the accused were brought back to Badlapur for further inquiry and closure of the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI Revolutionizes Sugarcane Farming in Maharashtra
Maharashtra's Thane District Witnesses Gruesome Discovery in Jungle Area
Congress expels former Madhya Pradesh MLA Laxman Singh from party for six years for anti-party activities.
Strategic Discussions: NSA Ajit Doval Meets Maharashtra's CM
TEMBO Defence Secures Land for New Manufacturing Facility in Maharashtra