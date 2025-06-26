Diplomatic Strain Over Drug Accusations
Tensions heightened between the Chinese embassy and the Philippine military after spokesperson Roy Vincent Trinidad linked China to a drug influx. The Chinese embassy refuted these claims, asserting their strong anti-drug stance and condemning the accusations as malicious attempts to tarnish China's reputation.
Tensions have risen between China and the Philippines following remarks from a Philippine military spokesperson, linking China to a recent surge in drugs.
The comments prompted a sharp rebuke from the Chinese embassy, which denounced the allegations as baseless and defamatory.
Despite the controversy, China asserts its commitment to strict anti-drug policies, highlighting its strong counternarcotics record.
