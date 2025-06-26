Pirate Peril: Nagapattinam Fishermen Attacked at Sea
Fishermen from Nagapattinam were attacked by alleged Sri Lankan pirates who robbed their gear and catch. One fisherman was injured. The incident prompted their swift return, highlighting the dangers faced by local fishermen.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagapattinam | Updated: 26-06-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 11:21 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking mid-sea incident, fishermen from Nagapattinam district were reportedly attacked and robbed by alleged Sri Lankan pirates, according to a fisheries department official.
The attack left one fisherman injured, compelling the group to make a swift return to safety.
These fishermen, originating from Seruthur village, reported the pirates looted their fishing nets, equipment, and their entire catch, underscoring the perilous challenges faced by local fishing communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
