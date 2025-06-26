Pirate Peril: Nagapattinam Fishermen Attacked at Sea

In a shocking mid-sea incident, fishermen from Nagapattinam district were reportedly attacked and robbed by alleged Sri Lankan pirates, according to a fisheries department official.

The attack left one fisherman injured, compelling the group to make a swift return to safety.

These fishermen, originating from Seruthur village, reported the pirates looted their fishing nets, equipment, and their entire catch, underscoring the perilous challenges faced by local fishing communities.

