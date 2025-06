Border Tensions Escalate: Thai and Cambodian Leaders in Diplomatic Crossfire

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia intensify as leaders from both nations visit contested border regions on Thursday.

The recent armed skirmishes, which resulted in a Cambodian soldier's death last month, have exacerbated the dispute, leading to troop deployments and economic retaliations.

The conflict places additional strain on Thailand's struggling government, led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is battling to maintain a coalition amid rising protests and parliamentary challenges.

