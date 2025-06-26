Left Menu

US Visa Process: Social Media Disclosure Now Mandatory

The US government now requires visa applicants to disclose their social media handles from the past five years as part of security measures. The US Embassy in India has emphasized that omitting such information could lead to visa denial. These steps are part of a broader immigration crackdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:03 IST
US Visa Process: Social Media Disclosure Now Mandatory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heightened security measures, the US government now mandates visa applicants to disclose their social media usernames from the last five years. The US Embassy in India has issued a warning that failure to provide this information could result in visa denial and potential ineligibility for future applications.

This development is part of the recent statements made by the US Embassy, highlighting immigration laws and visa policies. Since 2019, the United States requires both immigrant and non-immigrant visa seekers to share social media identifiers, a measure designed to bolster security and verify identity, following an uptick in enforcement.

The embassy has clarified that breaking US laws, such as drug use while on a visa, can lead to revocation and ineligibility for future visas. Authorities reiterate that US visas are privileges, not rights, amidst an intensified crackdown on illegal immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025