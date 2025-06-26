US Visa Process: Social Media Disclosure Now Mandatory

Amid heightened security measures, the US government now mandates visa applicants to disclose their social media usernames from the last five years. The US Embassy in India has issued a warning that failure to provide this information could result in visa denial and potential ineligibility for future applications.

This development is part of the recent statements made by the US Embassy, highlighting immigration laws and visa policies. Since 2019, the United States requires both immigrant and non-immigrant visa seekers to share social media identifiers, a measure designed to bolster security and verify identity, following an uptick in enforcement.

The embassy has clarified that breaking US laws, such as drug use while on a visa, can lead to revocation and ineligibility for future visas. Authorities reiterate that US visas are privileges, not rights, amidst an intensified crackdown on illegal immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)