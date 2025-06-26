Left Menu

Supreme Court Revisits Maratha Reservation Debate

The Supreme Court is set to review the contentious issue of Maratha reservation in Maharashtra. The contentious law, which provides ten percent reservation to the Maratha community in education and government jobs, has encountered numerous legal challenges and political debates revolving around its constitutional validity.

  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is gearing up for another round of deliberations on the controversial Maratha reservation issue in Maharashtra, with a hearing scheduled for July. This development follows the Bombay High Court's decision to revisit the constitutional validity of the law that grants ten percent reservation to Marathas in education and government jobs.

The law, first enacted in 2018 and revised in 2024, has sparked intense debates and legal battles, particularly regarding the need for such benefits for the Maratha community and whether it violates the 50 percent cap on reservations. The Supreme Court's involvement comes after the high court's refusal to grant interim relief in the matter.

A special bench was formed last month to specifically address the Maratha reservation pleas, reflecting the complexity and ongoing nature of this issue, which remains at the heart of political discourse in Maharashtra. The outcome of this hearing could have significant implications for reservation policies in India.

