BSF Strikes Gold: 20 Gold Biscuits Seized at Indo-Bangladesh Border

In a significant operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) discovered 20 gold biscuits worth over Rs 2.31 crore near the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Officials reported that the gold, weighing approximately 2.367 kg, was seized on Thursday.

The incident occurred when jawans from the 59 Battalion spotted a suspicious man on a bicycle trying to cross the Jeetpur border outpost. Upon interception, BSF personnel found the gold biscuits concealed within an unusual bulge in the rear tire of the bicycle.

Despite the successful recovery, the suspected smuggler managed to evade capture. This recovery follows a separate incident on Tuesday, where jawans from the 67 Battalion seized gold worth about Rs 2.43 crore near the Laxmipur border outpost. All recovered gold has been handed over to the authorities for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)