Massive Crackdown: Luxury Cars, Liquor, and Lavish Corpses Frozen in HP Bribery Scam
The Enforcement Directorate raided properties linked to Nishant Sareen, Himachal Pradesh's assistant drug controller, over extortion and bribery allegations. The raids revealed luxury items, frozen bank accounts, and potential financial misconduct involving Sareen's associates. Sareen and others face charges related to misuse of position, including forgery and corruption.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a sweeping operation, uncovering hidden assets linked to a prominent drug official in Himachal Pradesh.
The raids targeted properties associated with Nishant Sareen, the state's assistant drug controller, and revealed a trove of luxury items and financial records suggestive of potential misconduct.
The investigation stems from multiple accusations, including forgery of business documents and receiving bribes from pharmaceutical companies, pointing to systemic corruption.
