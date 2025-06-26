Diddy on Trial: The High Stakes Legal Battle Over Sex Trafficking Allegations
Prosecutors and defense attorneys are set for closing arguments in Diddy's sex trafficking trial. He faces charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, with victims alleging coercion into drug-fueled 'Freak Offs.' The defense contends the acts were consensual. Verdict deliberations are imminent.
Closing arguments are anticipated in the high-profile trial involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who faces serious charges including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Prosecutors argue Combs coerced his former girlfriends into participating in elaborate sexual performances, dubbed 'Freak Offs', under duress or threat.
The trial, held in Manhattan federal court, has seen gripping testimony from alleged victims, including Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura and another woman identified as Jane. Both described a culture of control, threats, and coerced performances, with supporting evidence such as surveillance footage and testimonies from Combs' employees.
Amidst this legal battle, the defense has underscored instances of mutual affection and consensual interactions presented via explicit messages. As the jury prepares to deliberate, they face the challenging task of weighing contrasting narratives and reaching a unanimous decision on Combs' fate.
