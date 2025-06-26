Australia Tackles Foreign Investments: Legal Case Against Chinese-linked Firm

In a historic legal move, Australia announced it is suing Indian Ocean International Shipping and Service Company and a former associate for breaching foreign investment regulations related to rare earths miner Northern Minerals. This marks the first such case undertaken by the national treasurer, signifying a robust stance on foreign investments.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers disclosed the legal action in a statement, specifying that in June last year, the company was among five foreign investors ordered to divest shares due to national interest concerns. The case seeks to impose penalties and recover costs while emphasizing Australia's dedication to maintaining the integrity of its investment framework.

Australia is keen on establishing a robust rare earths supply chain to mitigate China's stronghold on these essential elements. The situation escalated when Australia impeded a Singapore-based fund from increasing its share in Northern Minerals, underlining the country's determined approach to restructuring foreign influence in strategic sectors.

