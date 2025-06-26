Left Menu

Aid Crisis in Gaza: Israel Halts Supplies Amidst Hamas Allegations

Israel has paused aid supplies to Gaza for two days, citing concerns that Hamas is seizing deliveries meant for civilians. Tribal leaders insist that masked men seen on trucks were protecting the aid. Israel is working on a plan to ensure aid reaches those in need.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that underscores the fragile situation in Gaza, Israel has suspended aid supplies for two days, aiming to prevent alleged seizures by Hamas. The decision came after videos emerged showing masked men purportedly protecting aid convoys.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with Defense Minister Israel Katz, has directed the military to devise a strategy to halt Hamas from intercepting aid shipments. This action follows undisclosed intelligence suggesting that aid intended for civilians was being diverted.

The complex web of tribal affiliations in Gaza, which have historically played protective roles, further complicates the aid distribution process. This ongoing conflict has exacerbated shortages of essential supplies in the region, affecting vast numbers of displaced individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

