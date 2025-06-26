Betrayal, Love, and Murder: The Grisly Gadwal Case Unraveled
Eight individuals, including a newlywed and her lover, were arrested for the murder of Tejeshwar, a land surveyor in Telangana. The main accused, Tirumala Rao, orchestrated the crime due to a tumultuous affair, hiring contract killers to eliminate Tejeshwar. Police cracked the case swiftly, ensuring justice is served.
Eight people, including a newlywed woman and her lover, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a land surveyor in Telangana's Gadwal district, police revealed on Thursday.
The investigation, reminiscent of the infamous Meghalaya honeymoon murder, unraveled within a week after 32-year-old Tejeshwar went missing on June 17. His remains were discovered near Panyam town in Kurnool district.
The primary suspect, Tirumala Rao, had reportedly developed an illicit relationship with the victim's fiancée, leading to a planned murder carried out by contract killers. Prompt police action led to the arrest of all involved, including Aishwarya, the victim's fiancée, as further investigations continue.
