Flipkart Held Accountable for Faulty TV Delivery: Consumer Commission's Landmark Ruling

In a landmark verdict, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in South Mumbai has held e-commerce giant Flipkart accountable for a faulty television delivery. The commission ruled that both Flipkart and television manufacturer Thomson were guilty of deficiency in service, as a defective Thomson TV was delivered to a consumer.

Ruling against the defence presented by the manufacturer, the commission noted that attempts to resolve the issue lacked substantial evidence and were described as 'lackadaisical'. The commission mandated that Flipkart and Thomson refund the purchase cost of Rs 13,999 with interest, along with Rs 15,000 for mental agony and Rs 5,000 for litigation expenses.

This decision highlights the obligations of e-commerce platforms as per Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules 2020. Despite Flipkart's assertion of merely acting as an intermediary between sellers and purchasers, the commission emphasized its responsibility in ensuring consumer satisfaction and upholding service promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)