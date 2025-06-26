Left Menu

Flipkart Held Accountable for Faulty TV Delivery: Consumer Commission's Landmark Ruling

A consumer commission found Flipkart and Thomson guilty of service deficiency after delivering a defective TV. Despite claims of being mere intermediaries, the commission ruled that they bear liability, ordering a refund and compensation. This case underscores online platforms' responsibilities under the Consumer Protection Act.

Updated: 26-06-2025 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a landmark verdict, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in South Mumbai has held e-commerce giant Flipkart accountable for a faulty television delivery. The commission ruled that both Flipkart and television manufacturer Thomson were guilty of deficiency in service, as a defective Thomson TV was delivered to a consumer.

Ruling against the defence presented by the manufacturer, the commission noted that attempts to resolve the issue lacked substantial evidence and were described as 'lackadaisical'. The commission mandated that Flipkart and Thomson refund the purchase cost of Rs 13,999 with interest, along with Rs 15,000 for mental agony and Rs 5,000 for litigation expenses.

This decision highlights the obligations of e-commerce platforms as per Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules 2020. Despite Flipkart's assertion of merely acting as an intermediary between sellers and purchasers, the commission emphasized its responsibility in ensuring consumer satisfaction and upholding service promises.

