Stalled Peace Negotiations: Russia-Ukraine Talks in Limbo

The Kremlin reported on Thursday that a date for the next round of peace talks with Ukraine has yet to be established, according to the Interfax news agency. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov affirmed Russia's support for ongoing U.S.-led mediation efforts.

Earlier this year, Russia and Ukraine restarted negotiations after more than three years of stalled talks, engaging in face-to-face discussions in Istanbul on May 16 and June 2. These meetings resulted in prisoner exchanges and the repatriation of soldiers' remains.

Despite these exchanges, the talks have not advanced towards a ceasefire, a critical objective advocated by Ukraine with Western support. The search for a sustainable resolution continues to face significant challenges.

