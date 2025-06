BHP Faces Contempt Hearing Over Brazilian Dam Disaster

BHP is set to confront a full contempt of court hearing in Britain for allegedly funding litigation to obstruct Brazilian municipalities from suing the company for one of Brazil's most devastating environmental disasters. This latest legal twist comes after London's High Court ruling on Thursday.

The case centers on the 2015 collapse of the Mariana dam in southeastern Brazil, operated by the Samarco joint venture between BHP and Vale. Judge Adam Constable noted the plausibility of BHP's interference with justice by supporting Brazilian litigation to limit lawsuits in London.

BHP remains steadfast in defending itself against these charges, denying liability for the disaster that resulted in 19 deaths and significant environmental damage. Meanwhile, the company's legal struggles continue in London, with a pending judgment on liabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)