Mediation 'For the Nation': NALSA & MCPC's 90-Day Campaign for Justice

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the Supreme Court's Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC) are spearheading a nationwide initiative to resolve legal disputes via mediation.

Officially titled 'For the Nation', this 90-day campaign, running from July 1 to September 30, 2025, aims to clear the backlog of pending cases throughout the country. Designed to showcase mediation as an effective, economical, and amicable alternative, the initiative seeks to establish its credentials as a time and relationship-saving mechanism for conflict resolution.

Under the guidance of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant, the campaign covers disputes from taluka to high court levels. Eligible cases range widely, from matrimonial and domestic violence issues to consumer disputes. The campaign plans to utilize all trained mediators, arranging mediation sessions both offline and online, seven days a week, for maximum reach and efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)