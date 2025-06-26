Left Menu

Delhi Court Acquits Duo in Attempted Murder Case

A Delhi court has cleared two men, Avtar Singh and Amandeep, of attempted murder charges after evidence presented by the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt. Issues with witness testimonies and investigation flaws led to the court's decision to acquit the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:35 IST
A Delhi court has acquitted two men charged with attempted murder, citing insufficient evidence to support the accusations against them. Avtar Singh, alias Sunny, and Amandeep were booked under statutory provisions for an alleged attack causing serious injury back in June 2018.

The court findings highlighted discrepancies in the testimonies of the victim, Mohit, and his brother, Shera, who claimed to be an eyewitness. The court noted that Mohit's testimony, along with other circumstances, lacked credibility and confidence, particularly as Mohit struggled to identify one of the accused consistently.

Further casting doubt on the prosecution's case, the recovery of the purported weapon—a knife—was questioned, as the forensic evidence did not support complete recovery of the weapon. The court cited gaps in the investigation and concluded that the evidence was insufficient to prove allegations against Singh and Amandeep beyond reasonable doubt, thereby acquitting them and granting them liberty.

