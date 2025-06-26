Russia will soon summon the German ambassador over the alleged harassment of Russian journalists based in Germany, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. This action is in response to perceived German actions against Russian journalists, which have often led to diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Germany has maintained that departures of Russian media personnel are related to residence policies and assures that Russian journalists have the freedom to report within its borders. However, Zakharova accuses Germany of exerting undue pressure, including revoking passports and restricting journalists' movement.

Despite geopolitical tensions and new domestic censorship laws following Russia's military actions in Ukraine, Russia continues to allow Western correspondents within its borders. The issue remains contentious, especially following the high-profile incident involving U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was accused of espionage but later released in a prisoner swap.

(With inputs from agencies.)