Bonded Labourer Rescued: Ramesh Kumar's Story of Freedom

In a dramatic rescue, Ramesh Kumar, a 35-year-old from Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, was reunited with his family after being freed from bonded labor at a cowshed in Tarn Taran district.

The intervention came after a video showing Kumar working in exploitative conditions went viral, prompting Garhwal MP Anil Baluni to seek help from Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. Governor Kataria swiftly directed Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, to take immediate action.

A joint police and civil official team efficiently executed the rescue operation, locating Kumar within hours of the alert. Legal charges have been filed against the accused, ensuring they face justice as Kumar starts a new chapter with his family.

