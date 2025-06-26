India Condemns Temple Destruction in Dhaka Amid Rising Tensions

India strongly condemned the reported destruction of a Durga temple in Dhaka, emphasizing the responsibility of Bangladesh's interim government to defend religious institutions and the Hindu minority. The comments from the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson reflected heightened tensions between the neighboring countries.

Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal's statement came amid ongoing bilateral strain and a recently enacted Indian policy restricting the import of Bangladeshi products via land ports, responding to what New Delhi describes as Bangladesh's pursuit of trade fairness and reciprocity. The destruction of the temple only serves to further exacerbate existing infractions, as extremist activities are left unchecked.

India remains open to dialogue regarding unresolved issues, including the potential renewal of the Ganges water treaty and equitable trade practices. These matters have strained the relations, particularly after significant political changes in Bangladesh, and have been addressed in multiple diplomatic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)