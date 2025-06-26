Left Menu

India Condemns Temple Destruction in Dhaka Amid Rising Tensions

India criticizes the destruction of a Durga temple in Dhaka, urging Bangladesh's interim government to safeguard religious institutions. The incident exacerbates strained India-Bangladesh relations, already affected by trade restrictions and political unrest. India expresses readiness for constructive dialogue, despite unresolved bilateral issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:32 IST
India Condemns Temple Destruction in Dhaka Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India strongly condemned the reported destruction of a Durga temple in Dhaka, emphasizing the responsibility of Bangladesh's interim government to defend religious institutions and the Hindu minority. The comments from the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson reflected heightened tensions between the neighboring countries.

Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal's statement came amid ongoing bilateral strain and a recently enacted Indian policy restricting the import of Bangladeshi products via land ports, responding to what New Delhi describes as Bangladesh's pursuit of trade fairness and reciprocity. The destruction of the temple only serves to further exacerbate existing infractions, as extremist activities are left unchecked.

India remains open to dialogue regarding unresolved issues, including the potential renewal of the Ganges water treaty and equitable trade practices. These matters have strained the relations, particularly after significant political changes in Bangladesh, and have been addressed in multiple diplomatic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025