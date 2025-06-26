CM Yogi, Jitendra Singh Lay Foundation of ₹1,000 Cr Green Data Centre in UP

Marking a major leap in India's digital infrastructure and green technology ambitions, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of Science & Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh laid the foundation stone and performed Bhumi Pujan for a state-of-the-art Green Data Centre in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, today. This landmark project is a joint collaboration between Central Electronics Limited (CEL), a Government of India public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Science & Technology, and ESDS, a leading cloud and data centre company.

With a planned investment of ₹1,000 crore and an initial capacity of 30 MW, the upcoming facility is set to become one of India’s most advanced and environmentally sustainable data centres.

CEL’s Green Data Centre: India’s Digital Growth Meets Environmental Responsibility

Designed with scalability, efficiency, and sustainability in mind, the Green Data Centre will adhere to Tier III/TIA/Uptime-compliant standards, ensuring high uptime and fault-tolerant infrastructure. Its dual 10 Gbps ISP links, 40 Gbps ring fibre network, and robust disaster recovery capabilities will enable seamless cloud operations for government, startups, and enterprises.

Key green infrastructure features include:

Rainwater harvesting

Reflective roofing

Smart and energy-efficient cooling systems

Renewable energy integration for minimal carbon footprint

Each floor will house up to 200 high-density racks, creating a high-performance ecosystem geared toward supporting AI, big data analytics, cloud computing, and national data sovereignty initiatives.

Yogi Adityanath: CEL’s Solar Legacy Empowering Rural Transformation

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded CEL’s leadership in solar photovoltaic innovation, highlighting how its advanced solar technology has brought electricity to tribal and remote areas of Uttar Pradesh. He underscored CEL’s broader contributions to sectors such as railway safety, digital literacy, and renewable energy deployment.

“CEL’s innovations have become synonymous with last-mile connectivity, bridging development gaps and empowering communities. Its Green Data Centre reaffirms our vision of an inclusive, tech-driven Uttar Pradesh,” the Chief Minister remarked.

Dr. Jitendra Singh: From Revival to Resurgence – CEL’s National Relevance

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of Science & Technology, emphasized CEL’s transformation from near disinvestment to being awarded Mini Ratna status, crediting the success to a visionary Public-Private Partnership model. He reflected on CEL’s remarkable legacy, tracing its origins to 1974 and India’s first solar cell launch in 1977—decades ahead of the global renewable energy curve.

“This Green Data Centre is not just a digital facility—it is a symbol of India’s commitment to technological sovereignty, innovation-led growth, and environmental sustainability,” he stated.

The Minister highlighted CEL’s defence contributions, especially components for Akash Missile Systems, which played a critical role during Operation Sindhoor, affirming India’s home-grown defence technology capabilities.

Powering Innovation and Job Creation

The facility is designed to:

Generate skilled employment

Foster data-centric startups

Support digital governance

Attract enterprises looking for green, secure, and scalable data solutions

CEL and ESDS aim to make the Sahibabad Green Data Centre a national hub for digital excellence, complementing India’s drive toward becoming a global data powerhouse.

Expanding Uttar Pradesh’s Innovation Ecosystem

In a series of key announcements, Dr. Jitendra Singh also revealed:

The upcoming Biotechnology Industrial Park in Lucknow

A Startup Conclave in Uttar Pradesh post-Independence Day 2025

Plans to scale science-led development across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities

He credited the Yogi Adityanath-led state government for offering a stable, innovation-conducive policy environment, making Uttar Pradesh a rising hub for science, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Celebrating India’s Scientific Milestones

Dr. Singh showcased India’s growing scientific prowess through examples such as:

CSIR-NBRI’s 108-petal lotus, which gained widespread cultural acclaim

Out-of-season tulip cultivation in Palampur for the Ram Mandir consecration

Astronomical engineering by Indian Institute of Astrophysics that enabled the Surya Tilak phenomenon at Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya

Atomic Energy’s faecal sludge treatment plants during the Kumbh Mela that treated 1.5 million tonnes of waste, preserving public health during mass gatherings

These initiatives, he said, reflect India’s unique blend of heritage, science, and technological innovation.

Viksit Bharat @2047: A Call for Collaboration

Both ministers echoed the central government’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047, calling upon stakeholders in the public and private sectors to make Science, Technology, and Innovation a national mission.

“The Green Data Centre is a vital piece of the larger puzzle. Through strategic convergence, we can build a self-reliant, data-empowered, and climate-responsible India,” concluded Dr. Jitendra Singh.

The event was attended by senior officials from CSIR, MoS&T, state administration, and technology partners, all united in their vision to push the boundaries of India’s digital and sustainable future.